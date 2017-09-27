What’s Trending on Wednesday, September 26th, 2017

What’s Trending on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

#Twitter

§ Twitter’s defining attribute has long been its brevity: 140 characters in a post and no more.

§ That is now set to change. Twitter said yesterday that it would test extending the text limit of a post on its service to 280 characters.

§ The goal was to eliminate what it viewed as constraints that kept people from tweeting more frequently.

§ When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, they see more people tweeting.

§ The test will begin in small groups around the world and people will be randomly selected.

#ChildCost

§ The average age when women have their first child is 28, which marks a significant jump from previous years (in 2000 it was 24.9 and in 2014 it was 26.3.)

§ Since Americans are waiting longer to have kids, they’re giving themselves additional time to build a financial cushion.

§ It costs approximately $233,610 to raise a child from birth through age 17, so giving yourself as much of a head start as possible is key.

§ By age 30, a good rule of thumb is to aim to have the equivalent of your annual salary put away.

#KhloeKardashian

§ Well, it seems that Kylie may have a cousin because US Weekly is reporting that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

§ She’s 33, he’s 26 and they’ve been dating for over a year, since they met on a blind date.

§ She’s supposedly 3 months pregnant and doesn’t know the sex of the baby.

§ This makes three of the Kardashians that are expecting, Kim, Kylie and now Khloe.

#PrettyWoman

§ 27 years after the film that made Julia Roberts a star, Pretty Woman is headed to Broadway.

§ The musical will star Tony winner Stave Kazee as a single businessman in need of a temporary wife, and Samantha Barks will play the hooker he hires and falls in love with.

§ The show will arrive next fall and will feature original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams.

§ Writer and director Garry Marshall didn’t live to see his final project to completion but he was a part of the process getting it there.