What’s Trending on Thursday, September 28th, 2017

#HughHefner

§ Founder of Playboy Magazine Hugh Hefner passed away Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 of natural causes

§ He was 91 years old

§He will be buried in a crypt next to Marilyn Monroe in the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California

#JustinTimberlake

§ Is JT getting back in the game? Thirteen years after his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson, sources say he has been asked to take the stage at the Super Bowl.

§ They say he is currently finalizing his deal and that he could be joined by Jay-Z for a portion of the performance.

§ The big game is happening on February 4th in Minneapolis.

#Divorce

§ Study: Parents of teenage daughters are more likely to divorce.

§ This is only the case during the teenage years, with experts saying it’s the strained relationship between parents and their daughters that might bring a couple to the breaking point.

§ An interesting not, this risk disappears in cases where the fathers themselves grew up with a sister.

#SexiestMusicVideos

§ Rolling Stone Magazine breaks it down and has come up with the sexiest music videos of all time.

§ They range from the early days of MTV through the era of YouTube.

§ Your top three sexiest music videos of all time are:

· #3 “Justify My Love” by Madonna

· #2 “Kiss” by Prince

· #1 “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak

§ Some notable mentions include “I’m a Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears, “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez and “Crazy” by Aerosmith.

#Jody

§ If you watched Big Brother over the summer, you know who Jody is…it’s the showmance name of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.

§ Cody and Jessica, welcome to your new reality TV career. After meeting and falling hard for each other during the show, they will now reportedly compete in the 30th season of The Amazing Race.

§ They’re the only participants to be named so far. The race will begin in New York City on Oct. 1st.

§ Cody was named the summer’s fan favorite during the Big Brother finale even though he was evicted twice from the game and wasn’t the cheeriest guy in the house.