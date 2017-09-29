What’s Trending on Friday, September 29th, 2017

#JuliaLouisDreyfus

§ Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

§ The “Veep” star made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

§ “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

§ She received the diagnosis the day after she won her record sixth consecutive Emmy for her role as “Veep.”

#Handwashing

§ Study shows that physically washing your hands can mentally give you a clean slate.

§ Washing your hands actually helps to reframe the way you think, so if you’re stuck on something that’s blocking your focus, taking a minute to clean your hands might help.

§ Previous research has also found that physical cleansing can reduce the impact of psychological experiences like guilt…wiping away dirt serves as a physical proxy for mentally separating ideas that linger from previous experience.

#TacoBell

§ Taco Bell is teaming up with Forever 21 to launch a fashion line which they promise to be “hotter than Diablo Sauce.”

§ The line comes out on October 11th and we’ve only seen two pieces so far.

§ One is a millennial pink pullover sweatshirt with the “Live Mas” logo embroidered on it and a tank top inspired by a fire sauce packet.

§ Taco Bell says the line will also include tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies, sweatshirts, and anorak jackets.

#HocusPocus

§ A new “Hocus Pocus” movie is officially in development.

§ It’s going to be a Disney Channel original film that is described as a “new incarnation” of the original that was released in 1993.

§ Freeform routinely runs the movie for 24 hours straight over Halloween, the Sanderson sisters have become a go-to group costume, and an authorized musical adaptation of the film was recently performed in LA.

§ After noticing that, Bette Midler began pushing for a sequel in 2014.

§ Following her lead, Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker both say they would absolutely return for a sequel.