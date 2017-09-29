Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Win Tickets To See The Script

Filed Under: "Breakeven", Hall of Fame, Irish Rock, Mix 94.1, the man who cant be moved, The Script, The Underground Lounge
The Script

The Script will be playing The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 15th — and Mix 94.1 wants you to be there. Just listen to Mix 94.1 for your chance to win two tickets to see The Script plus passes into our Underground Lounge. The Script are an Irish rock band from Dublin, Ireland and are best known for songs like “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Breakeven” and more. Our Underground Lounge gives fans exclusive access to the band where you will get to see them perform and be interviewed in an intimate environment. So be sure to listen to Mix 94.1 all weekend long for your chance to win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live