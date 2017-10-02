John Mayer Speaks Out on Gun Control After Las Vegas Concert Shooting

By Scott T. Sterling

As artists responses continue to pour in following the tragic shooting at the Route 91 country music festival, John Mayer is using the moment to make a strong statement about gun control in America.

“I’m going to state my thoughts without the words ‘gun control’ ‘assault rifles’ and others that stoke reflexive debate,” Mayer wrote at the start of a Twitter thread. “I’m a logic and reason guy. I like to remove emotion (impossible today) and look at an issue in a theoretical vacuum to make sense of it.”

“Lawmakers and influencers: if you’re not doing everything in your power to at least *reassess* the threat of mass murder, why can’t you come out and tell us that this is the life we’re going to have to accept? That these are the new terms?” Mayer tweeted. “That it’s a fact of modern day life that from time to time we’ll lose dozens of people in seconds? That daily life is a lottery system?”

“And if you can’t say that, if it’s just too cold and brutal a thought to bear, then isn’t that proof you haven’t solved the problem yet? If you’re not at least trying to fix this, you’re effectively telling the country in your (in)actions that this somehow acceptable.”

Mayer continued: “There’s two moralities: morality identity and morality-in-action. Our greater moral identity doesn’t match our actions so far If you’re not open minded to solving this, you’re morally surrendering us all to a very certain fate. There is no in between here.”

He ended his thread with a request: “Please use the energy normally allotted to fighting this argument to rethinking this problem. Unless you don’t think there is one…”

Las Vegas Metro PD has set up a hotline to assist with anyone searching for missing family and friends. That number is 866-535-5654.

The Vegas police also advise those wishing to donate blood to visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara Las Vegas, NV 89117.

