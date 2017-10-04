Mercedes in the Morning Show #609

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Callers gave us feedback on what they would prefer to hear

-Mayor Carolyn Goodman called into the show

7:00 a.m.

-JC recapped his weekend and meeting his new dog

8:00 a.m.

-Sue of United Blood Services calls into the show

-Someone gave Mercedes an interesting compliment

