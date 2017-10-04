What’s Trending on Wednesday, October 4th, 2017

#LasVegas

§ The Clark County coroner is revising the number of people killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting to 58.

§ A previously reported toll of 59 includes the suspected gunman.

§ The coroner says they believe they have identified all of those killed in the massacre.

§ He also said the majority of those killed in the shooting died from gunshot wounds, but he was not prepared to say that all of them did.

#Yahoo

§ If you used a Yahoo account in 2013, your information was compromised.

§ Yahoo says that all of its three-billion user accounts were breached in 2013 hacking that it previously said affected one-billion accounts.

§ An investigation into the matter shows that the information that was stolen doesn’t include passwords in clear text, credit card data or bank account information.

§ Yahoo is notifying the users whose accounts were affected by this new information.

#ToothFairy

§ How much is a tooth worth to the tooth fairy these days?

§ The average going rate for a tooth these days is $4.66 ($5.72 for a first tooth.)

§ There’s an annual survey called The Tooth Fairy Index and it shows that tooth money rates correlate to the S&P 500.

§ Today’s rate is a 19.18% increase since last year.

#KrispyKreme

§ Last month Krispy Kreme brought back its popular Pumpkin Spice Doughnut, warning patrons it would only be available for one day, but as it turns out, the company was bluffing.

§ In fact, the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is making a series of encore appearances this month, but you’re going to have to work for it.

§ The donuts will be available for sale at stores on Oct. 6th, 13th, and 20th…and only after 6pm.

§ On October 26th, Krispy Kreme will make the doughnut available all day.