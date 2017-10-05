LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Mercedes in the Morning Show #610

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC want to know what is guaranteed to put a smile on your

7:00 a.m.
-JC wonders what socially acceptable acts we do now will we regret later

8:00 a.m.
-Should we create a memorial at the concert venue
-Mercedes & JC share what their first meal would be if they just got out of prison

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live