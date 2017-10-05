What’s Trending on Thursday, October 5th, 2017

What’s Trending Thursday, October 5th, 2017

#CamNewton

§ Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appeared to insult a female reporter with an ignorant comment yesterday.

§ The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue asked him about Panther’s receiver Devin Funchess and how he has “embraced the physicality of his routes” this season.

§ Instead of answering the question, Newton put her on the spot simply for being a woman who was doing her job as a sports journalist.

§ She responded with a tweet after the press conferences saying, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.”

§ She added that she confronted him after in person and said, “I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”

§ The Panthers released a statement and said he expressed regrets for using those words.

#ParentBias

§ Study shows moms are biased towards their daughters and dads are towards their sons.

§ Parents financially favor the child of the same gender as themselves, but are clueless that they’re doing it.

§ Parents who claim they “treat their children equally” unwittingly spend more money on the kid that matches their gender.

#Maroon5

§ Maroon 5 has finally revealed the title of their new album: It’s called “Red Pill Blues.”

§ It’s available for pre-order starting tomorrow although the actual release date has not been revealed. Adam Levine has said it’s due in November.

§ The album title seems as though it’s inspired by the movie “The Matrix.” In the movie, Laurence Fishburne offers Keanu Reeves two pills and tells him if he wants to return to his boring, everyday life, he should take the blue pill. But if he wants to be awakened to the true nature of his existence, he should take the red pill…we he chooses.

§ “Red Pill Blues,” therefor could be a metaphor for the emotional distress one experiences when you’re suddenly “woke.”

§ Their current single “What Lovers Do” is on this album and out now.