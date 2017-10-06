Mercedes in the Morning Show #611

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Recognizing September’s Teacher of the Month

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC come up with Garage Band names based on a memory of their grandmas

-Mercedes was put in a difficult position regarding a tip for a service she had done

8:00 a.m.

-JC thinks vaping is a nasty habit

-Mercedes & JC take another swing at Morning Show Karaoke

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube