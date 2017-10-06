What’s Trending on Friday, October 6th, 2017

#GregZanis

§ A man by the name of Greg Zanis drove from Chicago to set up 58 crosses on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, one for each of the victims who died in Sunday night’s shooting.

§ The crosses were lined up along the center strip, not far from Mandalay Bay.

§ Zanis, a carpenter drove 1800 miles with the crosses to honor the victims, he wrote a victim’s name on every cross, and he brought Stars of David for Jewish victims.

§ He said, “This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there, more so than numbers and pictures in the paper.”

#CamNewton

§ Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is apologizing for offending with his response to a female reporter.

§ He released a statement on Twitter yesterday and said, “After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women.”

§ He said it was not his intention to be disrespectful.

§ Meanwhile, Dannon, one of the companies he represents in commercials, said they are “shocked and disheartened” and would no longer work with him.

§ Meanwhile, the reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted an apology for what she termed “offensive tweets” posted on her account four to five years ago. She did not say specifically which tweets she was referring to.

#Netflix

§ A Netflix subscription just got a bit more expensive.

§ The streaming giant raised the price of two of its memberships yesterday.

§ The two-screen high definition subscription now costs $10.99, up from $9.99, and the plan allowing users to watch on four screens in ultra HD was increased to $13.99 from $11.99.

§ The lowest tier subscription is staying at $7.99.

§ They say that from time to time, their plans and pricing are adjusted as they add more exclusive TV shows and movies and introduce nrew product features and improve the overall experience.

§ The price change will roll out over the next several months.

#IfAnimalsCouldTalk

§ Everyone is talking about the grandma that accidentally bought her 6-year-old granddaughter, Emmersyn, the most inappropriate book ever.

§ Emmersyn’s mom, Tiffany, took to social where she showed photos of the gaffe and the situation has gone viral.

§ “She tweeted, “I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t.

§ They sat down to read it but as soon as her daughter tried to sound out the word “aight” on a page with a baby chick, they thought something was weird.

§ That’s when they discovered the book was filled with cocaine jokes and curse words.

§ The author tweeted her and said “haha. I appreciate Granny’s taste. Maybe you can regift on your 6 yr old’s 18th?’