See Evanescence like you’ve never seen them before: accompanied with a full orchestra! This week listen to Mix 94.1 to see Evanescence on October 14th at The Pearl at The Palms Resort! “Synthesis Live” will feature a reimagining of some of Evanescence’s best-loved songs with the spotlight on full orchestra, electronics combined with the band and Amy Lee’s virtuoso piano and voice. So listen to Mix 94.1 all week to be there. But if you don’t want to wait, tickets are on sale now!