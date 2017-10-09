Mercedes in the Morning Show #612

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC has a theory about single men eating at a restaurant alone

7:00 a.m.

-Las Vegas Doctors give back to the community

-Mercedes shares a story about accidentally teaching her kid something

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC are surprised by the #1 Halloween Candy in Nevada

-Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube