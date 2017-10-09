The CW’s Dynasty

Coming this month to The CW – from the network and producers who gave us Gossip Girl – is a reboot of the famous prime-time soap opera DYNASTY!

Now set in Atlanta, The CW’s new drama series DYNASTY – is vicious, ambitious and delicious! DYNASTY exposes the decadent and deceitful lives led by the powerful Carrington family as they defend their empire from their up-and-coming rivals, the Colbys.

Expect fashion to take center stage on The CW’s reboot of the iconic drama series DYNASTY. Leading the design team is Meredith Markworth-Pollack, who outfitted The CW’s trend-making Gossip Girl and Reign.

