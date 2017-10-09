What’s Trending on Monday, October 9th, 2017

#JasonAldean

§ Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas exactly one week after he performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when our city lost 58 beautiful people and injured hundreds more.

§ He and his wife visited survivors of the shooting in the hospital…his wife posted on IG, “Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met…fighting the toughest battle of them all…for their lives.”

§ He also opened “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with his rendition of the Tom Petty classic, “I Won’t Back Down.”

#BadNews

§ Study: When giving bad news, it’s best to cut to the chase.

§ That is how people prefer to receive it…quickly.

§ In the study, people were given various scenarios with different approaches…either straight up or buffered.

§ Clarity and directness were predominantly chosen over news being sugarcoated in instances related to illness, death, imminent collision or a house on fire.

§ Negative messages tied to a social relationship, should be delivered straightforward yet with a mild buffer as a nod to politeness and consideration toward the person on the receiving end.

#CastleRock

§ Looking for a new show to binge? We may have one for you?

§ Hulu’s “Castle Rock” has everyone talking…this new series was made for Stephen King diehards.

§ The plot of the show is still under wraps but is said to be on original story that, “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works.”

§ The town of Castle Rock is no stranger to the Stephen King universe. It’s where “The Dead Zone,” “Cujo,” and “Stand By Me” took place.

§ It’s also been mentioned in dozens of King works, including “It,” “The Stand” and “Under The Dome.”

§ “Castle Rock” will air its 10-episode season on Hulu in 2018.

#NationalPizzaMonth

§ Did you know that October is National Pizza Month? One chain is celebrating and if you love your pie, listen up!

§ To celebrate, Papa John’s has a great deal …it runs through October 15th and all you have to do is use the promo code ‘GET2NOW” when you order any size pizza, and you can get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for free.

§ Domino’s and Pizza Hut have offered special throughout the month of October in the past, but they haven’t announced any this year so far so keep your fingers crossed that they announce some soon!