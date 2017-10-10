‘GRAMMYS Greatest Stories’ Set for Black Friday

By Scott T. Sterling

Music fans recovering from a Thanksgiving feast and surviving a full day of shopping on Black Friday have something special to look forward to settling in and watching on television that night.

On Friday, November 24, CBS is set to air GRAMMYS Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special, a two-hour event packed with epic moments from the past 59 years of GRAMMY history.

Related: The GRAMMYS Set to Return to Los Angeles

The special will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY Award winners Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, U2 and Keith Urban, among others.

“As we approach this milestone in GRAMMY history, we are excited to give music fans a glimpse into what artists, musicians, producers, set designers, and others do to make those unforgettable ‘GRAMMY Moments,'” explained Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy in a press statement. “This special will take audiences on a new journey as they relive those extraordinary moments that can only be seen on the GRAMMYs.”

The show will also take viewers behind the scenes of “Music’s Biggest Night” over the last five decades and reveal secrets about the remarkable performances and unique “GRAMMY Moments” only seen on the GRAMMY Awards.

“Never before have we gathered all of the greatest moments of the GRAMMYS, from a half century of award shows for one primetime special, and when you see them put together in a parade of amazing clip montages interspersed with the stories behind the performances, it’s really pretty unbelievable,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards for the past 38 years.

GRAMMYS Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special airs Nov. 24 at 9 pm ET/PT.