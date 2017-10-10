Mercedes in the Morning Show #613

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC discovered his new favorite word

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes was involved in a prank gone wrong

-Mercedes has a proposal that could change October for the better

8:00 a.m.

-JC wonders if everyone knows a couple that makes you wonder “what do they see in the other person?”

-Mercedes & JC want to know who got kicked out of somewhere

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube