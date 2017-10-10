Mercedes in the Morning Show #613

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC discovered his new favorite word
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes was involved in a prank gone wrong
-Mercedes has a proposal that could change October for the better
8:00 a.m.
-JC wonders if everyone knows a couple that makes you wonder “what do they see in the other person?”
-Mercedes & JC want to know who got kicked out of somewhere
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc