LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Mercedes in the Morning Show #613

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Preshow

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-JC discovered his new favorite word

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes was involved in a prank gone wrong
-Mercedes has a proposal that could change October for the better

8:00 a.m.
-JC wonders if everyone knows a couple that makes you wonder “what do they see in the other person?”
-Mercedes & JC want to know who got kicked out of somewhere

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live