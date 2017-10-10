LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017

By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017

 

#TheLastJedi

§ Star Wars nerds, rejoice! The new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was revealed last night during Monday Night Football.

§ The second film in the sequel trilogy picks up after “The Force Awakens,” when Rey found a now-old Luke.

§ The movie hits theaters on December 15th.

§ We’ve posted the trailer on our Facebook page.

 

#MotherInLaw

§ October 22nd is Mother-In-law day…are you planning to celebrate? Probably not.

§ But, if you would like to get her on your side in a different way, science has figured out the secret to finally winning over your mother-in-law.

§ There are three things that researchers found to work:

· Prove that you’re a good partner (cook a decent meal, supporting your partner’s feelings.)

· Avoid confrontation at all costs (just stay out of her way.)

· Don’t ask your other half to help (the “tell them I’m good” tactic never works.)

 

#MonsterMash

§ One Twitter user is trending for his observation about “The Monster Mash.”

§ Lawrence Miles tweeted a theory about the song that has everyone saying, “Mind blown.”

§ He wrote, “You’ve never heard the actual Monster Mash. You’ve just heard a record * about * the Monster Mash. Bobby Picket is a non-monster recalling an occasion when he heard monsters mashing. At best, his recording is only a rough approximation.”

§ Analyzing the lyrics, it does seem the singer is watching monster do the mash…implying it is both a song and a dance, neither of which are necessarily the same as the song we are listening to.

 

#Oreo

§ Oreo has steadily unleashed all sorts of crazy flavors to their cookie line-up…some a far departure from the classic chocolate wafer-with-vanilla crème combo.

§ Now it’s challenging fans’ taste buds with a limited edition Myster Flavor pack and will reward a few lucky people who guess it correctly with $100,000 in prizes.

§ Of course, you’ll have to go out and buy a package of the new Mystery Flavor Oreos to enter for a chance to win the grand prize of $50,000 or one of five other $10,000 prizes.

§ Once you figure it out, you can submit your guess via their website…you can guess once per day through Nov. 30th. They will do the drawing on Dec. 11th.

