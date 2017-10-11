LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Mercedes in the Morning Show #614

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, las vegas, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes talks about her feelings following October 1st

7:00 a.m.
-JC is a little concerned about something his new puppy is doing
-Mercedes & JC wonder if parents should be punished for their kids being bullies

8:00 a.m.
-JC & Mercedes want to know what our Vegas Golden Knight tradition should be
-Mercedes can’t change or skip this song whenever she hears it

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live