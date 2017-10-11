What’s Trending on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 11th, 2017

#VegasBorn

§ The Vegas Golden Knights had their home opener at the T-Mobile Arena last night against the Arizona Coyotes.

§ The home opener was originally planned as a glamourous, Vegas-style debut but after the tragedy, the team modified its plans and dedicated a quieter evening to the victims, the first responders and the survivors.

§ T-Mobile Arena had no ads on the boards around the ice for the opener. Instead, the all-white boards simply displayed the message “Vegas Strong.”

§ The opening song, appropriately, was “Warriors” by Imagine Dragons.

§ They won by a score of 5-2

#HealthyMarriage

§ Study: Marriage troubles are linked to health problems for men.

§ The ups and downs of married life take their toll on dad’s hearts.

§ Roller-coaster relationships between spouses cause blood pressure, bad cholesterol and weight to rise and fall in men compared to those in stable relationships.

§ When things are bad and the relationship is deteriorating, men’s blood pressure soars. When they get along, men see their bad cholesterol and weight drop.

§ Happy wife, happy life. But healthy marriage, healthy hubby.

#AmazonPhrame

§ Amazon is trying to figure out ways to ensure deliveries make it to their destinations.

§ The company is reportedly in talks to partner with Phrame, a maker of “smart” license plate frames that serve as a secure box for car key storage.

§ People could remotely unlock the box and give delivery drivers access to their car’s trunk so a package can be securely left behind.

§ Phrame says that users can give “secured one-time and time-limited access for a courier to open your trunk and deliver your package.”

§ They are also developing a smart doorbell device that could give delivery drivers one-time access to a person’s home to drop off a package.

#FiftyShadesOfGrey

§ A new “Fifty Shades” book is coming!

§ This time it will be from the perspective of the series’ leading man, Christian Grey.

§ Vintage Books announced that it will release Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, a retelling of the trilogy’s second book, on Nov. 28th.

§ Series author E.L. James first teased the pages from the new book on Facebook in September of last year.

§ It’s not the first time she’s done this…she released a retelling of the series’ first novel, which sold more than 1 million copies in its first week but received negative reviews from critics.