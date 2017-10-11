What’s Trending on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 11th, 2017
#VegasBorn
§ The Vegas Golden Knights had their home opener at the T-Mobile Arena last night against the Arizona Coyotes.
§ The home opener was originally planned as a glamourous, Vegas-style debut but after the tragedy, the team modified its plans and dedicated a quieter evening to the victims, the first responders and the survivors.
§ T-Mobile Arena had no ads on the boards around the ice for the opener. Instead, the all-white boards simply displayed the message “Vegas Strong.”
§ The opening song, appropriately, was “Warriors” by Imagine Dragons.
§ They won by a score of 5-2
#HealthyMarriage
§ Study: Marriage troubles are linked to health problems for men.
§ The ups and downs of married life take their toll on dad’s hearts.
§ Roller-coaster relationships between spouses cause blood pressure, bad cholesterol and weight to rise and fall in men compared to those in stable relationships.
§ When things are bad and the relationship is deteriorating, men’s blood pressure soars. When they get along, men see their bad cholesterol and weight drop.
§ Happy wife, happy life. But healthy marriage, healthy hubby.
#AmazonPhrame
§ Amazon is trying to figure out ways to ensure deliveries make it to their destinations.
§ The company is reportedly in talks to partner with Phrame, a maker of “smart” license plate frames that serve as a secure box for car key storage.
§ People could remotely unlock the box and give delivery drivers access to their car’s trunk so a package can be securely left behind.
§ Phrame says that users can give “secured one-time and time-limited access for a courier to open your trunk and deliver your package.”
§ They are also developing a smart doorbell device that could give delivery drivers one-time access to a person’s home to drop off a package.
#FiftyShadesOfGrey
§ A new “Fifty Shades” book is coming!
§ This time it will be from the perspective of the series’ leading man, Christian Grey.
§ Vintage Books announced that it will release Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, a retelling of the trilogy’s second book, on Nov. 28th.
§ Series author E.L. James first teased the pages from the new book on Facebook in September of last year.
§ It’s not the first time she’s done this…she released a retelling of the series’ first novel, which sold more than 1 million copies in its first week but received negative reviews from critics.