Mercedes in the Morning Show #615

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC wants to blow your mind about songs you didn’t know were sampled

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes reveals a secret word only volleyball players understand

-Mercedes was surprised people actually pay money for this odd service

8:00 a.m.

-JC & Mercedes go over some office etiquette that should be enforced

-JC thinks the stat Mercedes revealed about women and hair appointments is unreal

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube