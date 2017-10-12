LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Mercedes in the Morning Show #615

Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-JC wants to blow your mind about songs you didn’t know were sampled

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes reveals a secret word only volleyball players understand
-Mercedes was surprised people actually pay money for this odd service

8:00 a.m.
-JC & Mercedes go over some office etiquette that should be enforced
-JC thinks the stat Mercedes revealed about women and hair appointments is unreal

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live