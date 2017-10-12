What’s Trending on Thursday, October 12th, 2017
#BoyScouts
§ Girls are now allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America.
§ They’ll be allowed to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest honor.
§ The scouting board of directors voted unanimously this week to make the historic change.
§ The CEO said they hoped the change would “meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experience for their children.”
§ The organization has been primarily for boys since its founding more than 100 years ago, with some co-ed programs.
§ Starting next year, young girls will be able to join Cub Scout units known as dens. The dens will remain single-sex.
#Batman
§ Study shows pretending to be Batman helps kids focus on boring tasks.
§ Researchers assigned kids tasks to complete but were told they could take breaks to play on an iPad if they’d like.
§ They found that kids that were asked to pretend that they were Batman, Bob the Builder, Rapunzel or Dora while they were doing the task, spent a longer time on the task than the others.
§ They say that when they feel they have a role to play, they are less tempted by other things.
#DietAvocados
§ A Spanish company has invented diet avocados.
§ They claim they have 1/3 less fat than regular avocados.
§ It’s the Isla Bonita brand and it’s described as having a mild flavor and juicier pulp and also ripening fast, yet oxidizing more slowly (won’t turn grey so fast.)
§ Unfortunately, we won’t be able to get it here…it will only be available in Spain.
§ And because it’s a Frankenfruit (a human created fruit), it also grows year-round.