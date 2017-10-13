What’s Trending on Friday, October 13th, 2017

#FridayThe13th

§ It’s supposed to be the unluckiest day of the year…welcome to Friday the 13th! But why are so many afraid of this day?

§ The fear of 13 is called parakevidekatriaphobia.

§ At least 10% of the U.S. population has a fear of the number 13 and a more specific fear of Friday the 13th, which leads to financial losses in excess of $800 million annually, as people avoid marrying, traveling and even working.

§ 80% of high-rise building in the U.S. don’t have a 13th floor and many hotels, hospitals and airports avoid using the number for rooms and gates.

§ For a month to have a Friday the 13th, the month must begin on a Sunday.

#ChesterBennington

§ The Carpool Karaoke episode starring Linkin Park was released with Chester Bennington’s family’s blessing.

§ It was filmed less than a week before his death and he seemed to be in great spirits.

§ Actor Ken Jeong was riding shotgun and they did songs from the band along with other hits like “Hey Ya” by Outkast.

#ADHD

§ Study: ADHD is over-diagnosed in the youngest children in class.

§ Around 5% of school-age children are affected by ADHD worldwide and they are usually diagnosed around the age of 6 or 7.

§ Younger children are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than their older peers…by 26% for boys and 31% for girls.

§ Researchers suggest that parents keep their child’s relative age in mind if they receive a diagnosis, meaning they should take a look at the age of the peers in their class. It could be attributed to a child’s immaturity.

#BuffaloLatte

§ Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain that is making its way across the U.S., just introduced a Buffalo Latte…yup, you heard that correctly.

§ Buffalo wings and coffee separately doesn’t really go together but they took it a step further.

§ The drink is made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor. It’s topped with zesty Buffalo seasoning.

§ It’s only available at locations in Buffalo, NY.

§ It was created to celebrate the launch of the franchise’s new espresso line-up.