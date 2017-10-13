What’s Trending on Friday, October 13th, 2017
#FridayThe13th
§ It’s supposed to be the unluckiest day of the year…welcome to Friday the 13th! But why are so many afraid of this day?
§ The fear of 13 is called parakevidekatriaphobia.
§ At least 10% of the U.S. population has a fear of the number 13 and a more specific fear of Friday the 13th, which leads to financial losses in excess of $800 million annually, as people avoid marrying, traveling and even working.
§ 80% of high-rise building in the U.S. don’t have a 13th floor and many hotels, hospitals and airports avoid using the number for rooms and gates.
§ For a month to have a Friday the 13th, the month must begin on a Sunday.
#ChesterBennington
§ The Carpool Karaoke episode starring Linkin Park was released with Chester Bennington’s family’s blessing.
§ It was filmed less than a week before his death and he seemed to be in great spirits.
§ Actor Ken Jeong was riding shotgun and they did songs from the band along with other hits like “Hey Ya” by Outkast.
#ADHD
§ Study: ADHD is over-diagnosed in the youngest children in class.
§ Around 5% of school-age children are affected by ADHD worldwide and they are usually diagnosed around the age of 6 or 7.
§ Younger children are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than their older peers…by 26% for boys and 31% for girls.
§ Researchers suggest that parents keep their child’s relative age in mind if they receive a diagnosis, meaning they should take a look at the age of the peers in their class. It could be attributed to a child’s immaturity.
#BuffaloLatte
§ Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain that is making its way across the U.S., just introduced a Buffalo Latte…yup, you heard that correctly.
§ Buffalo wings and coffee separately doesn’t really go together but they took it a step further.
§ The drink is made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor. It’s topped with zesty Buffalo seasoning.
§ It’s only available at locations in Buffalo, NY.
§ It was created to celebrate the launch of the franchise’s new espresso line-up.