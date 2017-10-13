Win Tickets To Britney: Piece of Me

Did you know that “Britney: Piece of Me” residency is coming to a close? Since opening in Dec. 2013, “Britney: Piece of Me” has received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike, with the show being voted the “Best Overall Show” and “Best Bachelorette Party” by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this year. Are you saying “I wanna go?” Well, this week on Mix 94.1, we are giving away two tickets to legendary pop icon Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. So be sure to listen to Mix 94.1 all week to win.

Wanna be the first to know about Mix 94.1 events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletters!