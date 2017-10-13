It’s scary to think that October is halfway over. Have you done any Halloween activities yet? Well, if you listen to Mix 94.1 this weekend, you can win tickets to Las Vegas’ scariest Halloween haunted house: Fright Dome. This weekend, we’ll be giving you a chance to win tickets to Fright Dome 2017, now in its 15th year. Fright Dome is held at Circus Circus, where the Adventure Dome turns into Fright Dome, featuring 250,000 “scare” feet of fear, six new haunted houses, four all-new scare zones, live shows and much more. Fright Dome has been ranked as one of the top 5 haunted houses in the United States. Be sure to listen to Mix 94.1 all weekend long for your chance to win. Tickets are valid Thursday and Sunday only.

