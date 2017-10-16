Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #617

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Deryk Engelland, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Oh Wow Wheel, Podcast, Vegas Golden Knights, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-JC was surprised to find out what his name was in his wife’s phone

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes helped her kid with an interesting science project
-Mercedes & JC test out their joke telling with the monologue game

8:00 a.m.
-Deryk Engelland of the Vegas Golden Knights calls into the show
-Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live