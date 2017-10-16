What’s Trending on Monday, October 16th, 2017

#AaronRodgers

§ Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely done for the season after suffering a broken collarbone during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Minnesota.

§ The Packers said in a tweet that he may miss the rest of the season.

§ Rodgers suffered the injury on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in the first quarter.

§ Brett Hundley took over and finished 18 of 33 with 3 interceptions.

§ Sorry if you have him on your Fantasy Football team…rough week.

#IGVacation

§ Study shows people choose vacation spots based on potential Instagram likes.

§ Participants were asked why they would like to visit Cuba and when.

§ Cuba was chosen as an example of a hype vacation spot because the country has just opened to U.S. tourists, and therefore it’s cooler to go now before all your friends go there.

§ Respondents could say if they wanted to visit in one, 5 or 10 years.

§ Those who chose 1 year cared about the social media more than the actual country, while those who chose 5 or 10 years didn’t care about that.

#DadsDiet

§ Study: A father’s diet is linked to baby’s health.

§ The nutrition received by the father plays an important role in delivering a healthy baby.

§ Men should avoid a high carb diet and include more protein in their daily meals to ensure the good health of their baby.

§ We expect there to be an effect from maternal diet but it was a real surprise to find a link between the paternal diet, too.

#Flight666

§ This past Friday was Friday the 13th, which can be a dangerous day if you’re superstitious?

§ A Finnair flight took off that morning…one that some would not be brave enough to get on.

§ It was Flight 666 to “HEL.” The flight departed at 1:18pm from Copenhagen, Denmark and landed at Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa airport, which has the three-letter airport code of “HEL.”

§ The flight has been making flights to Helsinki for 11 years and 21 of the trips have taken place on various Fridays the 13th.

§ The airline says the date combined with the flight number and the destination has not appeared to have any effect on passenger numbers for flights.

§ Would you get on that flight?