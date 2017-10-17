Mercedes in the Morning Show #618

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC thinks Mercedes & JC should have warned him about a speed trap on the freeway

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC were surprised to hear this stat about dining room tables

-Mercedes shares a story about someone she thinks was being used for tickets

8:00 a.m.

-The What’s Happening Wheel: JC

-Not So Silent Night Info

