What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017

#EdSheeran

§ Ed Sheeran is recovering after injuring his arm.

§ The singer took to IG to explain what happened yesterday.

§ He said, “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

§ According to reports he was hit by a car while biking in London.

§ In the picture, one of his arms is bandaged up while the other is in a sling.

#Macys

§ Some retailers trim their Thanksgiving Day hours or keep their doors shut entirely, but Macy’s is bucking the trend.

§ In preparation for Black Friday, Macy’s is opening the doors at its full-line stores at 5pm on Thanksgiving, November 23…that’s the same time Macy’s opened on Thanksgiving Day last year.

#FunsizeCandy

§ With Halloween around the corner, there are fun-size candies everywhere!

§ So, if you’re tempted by that bowl on your coworkers desk, there are some decisions that you can make when reaching in that will be better than others.

§ Here are the snack size candies that offer the fewest calories:

-SweeTarts (10), Charleston Chew (30), Jelly Bellys (35), Milk Duds (40), and Mike and Ike’s (50).

-Other smart choices include Nestlé Crunch, Dots, York Peppermint Pattie and Kit Kat.

#ZombieFrappuccino

§ We mentioned this on the show yesterday and it’s still trending.

§ According to some photos that have been leaked by Starbucks baristas around the country, Starbucks is planning to sell a Zombie Frappuccino from October 6th through Halloween.

§ Rumor has it that the drink will be cream-based, and will contain green caramel apple powder and pink pwder.

§ The whipped cream will be pink (like braaaaiiinsss!), and the whole thing will be finished off with a pink drizzle.

§ Chat online shows most baristas are dreading it with one tweeting, “The Zombie Frappuccino will simply be the end of me.”