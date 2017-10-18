What’s Trending on Wednesday, October 18th, 2017

#LOLSurprise

§ Sorry, parents! One of this year’s hottest toys for Christmas is already selling out…and it’s not Hatchimals!

§ The L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise, which is sold at major retailers like Target, Walmart, Toys R Us and Amazon, is the equivalent of last year’s Hatchimal, and is already nearly impossible to find.

§ So, what is it? I have no idea. The brand taps into the insanely popular unboxing movement by allowing kids to peel back numerous layers of surprises, like stickers, charms and outfit accessories, before uncovering a collectible doll.

§ All these things are packaged neatly inside a large, glittery copper ball that doubles as a purse and is sold for $69.99.

§ It’s sold out on most websites but Amazon has it but the prices there start at $114.

#Eyebrows

§ Study Eyebrows are the key to looking younger.

§ As you age, facial features, like lips and eyebrows, tend to stand out less.

§ Because of that, people perceive faces with more contrast as younger.

§ Lips get less red with age, so darker lipstick will make you look younger.

§ Eyebrows get lighter with age so darkening them will also make you look younger.

§ The findings apply to men, too.

#Pink

§ Pink is slated for the biggest debut by a woman in 2017 with her new album, Beautiful Trauma.

§ Her seventh studio album will garner more than 300,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Oct. 19th—the last female to rack up greater than 300,000 in a week was Lemonade by Beyonce, which picked up 321,000 in its second week.

§ Well see if she is able to hang on to that spot, as she has some big competition on the way…Kelly Clarkson returns with “Meaning of Life” on Oct. 27th and Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” drops Nov. 10th.

#Boorito

§ Chipotle is giving you extra motivation to dress up this Halloween.

§ The restaurant is bringing back its annual October promotion by offering any customer in costume a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos from 3pm to close on Halloween.

§ The chain is also giving costume haters a chance to score free food.

§ If you text BOORITO to 888222 by October 31, you’ll have a shot at winning free burritos for a year.