Mercedes in the Morning Show #620

By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC award the Mercedes in the Morning Kid of the Month

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes wants to know if her or JC is the bigger rock star
-Mercedes received an email from an old friend and isn’t sure if it’s “odd” or not

8:00 a.m.
-JC takes the “Sunday School” quiz
-JC & Mercedes talk about the movie about their profession AND a special surprise call from Bryce Harper

