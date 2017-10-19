Mercedes in the Morning Show #620

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC award the Mercedes in the Morning Kid of the Month

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes wants to know if her or JC is the bigger rock star

-Mercedes received an email from an old friend and isn’t sure if it’s “odd” or not

8:00 a.m.

-JC takes the “Sunday School” quiz

-JC & Mercedes talk about the movie about their profession AND a special surprise call from Bryce Harper

