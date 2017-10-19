What’s Trending on Thursday, October 19th, 2017

#DemiLovato

§ Demi’s “Simply Complicated” YouTube documentary premiered on Tuesday, giving her fans a raw look at her road to recovery.

§ It was filmed over the course of seven months in early 2017 and it covers everything from her eating disorder to her sobriety.

§ Some of the things we have learned about her through the show include:

-She tried cocaine for the first time at age 17.

-The Jonas Brothers tried to stage an intervention.

-She spent time in a psych ward in Palm Springs.

-Wilmer Valderrama was her first true love and she still has feelings for him.

#DatingApps

§ Survey shows that nearly 70% of single men, women use dating apps during work.

§ 60% of people feel that this is inappropriate to do on company time.

§ Half of the people claimed to have flirted with a coworker via instant messenger or email and 40% have dated their coworkers.

§ Do you think it’s wrong to look for a date while at work?

#AliciaKeys

§ Alicia Keys is back…she’s return as a coach on The Voice for season 14.

§ New coach and Not So Silent Night artist Kelly Clarkson made the announcement yesterday.

§ Keys last appeared as a coach on the show in season 12, where she won with singer Chris Blue.

§ Meanwhile, we still have to get through season 13 with current coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

#TipsyParents

§ Study shows that children are embarrassed by “tipsy” parents.

§ Moderate drinking by parents can have a negative impact on kids, causing anxiety and disrupting bedtime routines.

§ Three in ten parents say they have been drunk in front of their children and five in ten say they’ve been tipsy.

§ 18% of kids said they felt embarrassed by that, while 11% felt worried and 15% said their bedtime was disrupted.