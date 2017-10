Heather had a quick chat with executive producer of Femmology, Stacy O!

“Femmology” is an all-female empowerment band with a specific array of corporate clients, events, and venues. Informally, its name “Femme” simply means woman or girl. “Ology” is the art of mastering how to be Femme, learning it, knowing it, and growing it. It’s a movement!

Check out the interview and check out the show tonight at KMA Center at 8P! Get tickets here!