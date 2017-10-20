NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

Double Double Giveaway To Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok

This weekend, listen to Mix 94.1 to win IMAX 3D advance screening passes to MARVEL’S THOR: RAGNAROK. But it gets even better because In-N-Out has made this a Double Double Giveaway, so you can win 4 passes to this advance screening. The screening will take place on Mon. Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., hosted by AMC Town Square.
In Marvel Studios “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop the destruction of his homeworld. “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on Nov. 3. Listen all weekend long to be at this advance screening.

