Linkin Park Will Live Stream Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park fans around the world will now be able to take part in next week’s Chester Bennington tribute concert.

Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington will stream live free of charge exclusively on YouTube Friday, October 27th at 7:45 p.m. PT.

Among the artists joining Linkin Park for the show include Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, System Of A Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold, and many other surprises.

This historic concert celebration will be the first time Linkin Park performs on stage together since Bennington’s death on July 20.