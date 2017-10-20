Mercedes in the Morning Show #621

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC want to know who should be in a Nevada “Mt. Rushmore”

7:00 a.m.

-JC tries to creep everyone out with his 2 sentence horror stories

-The very first Morning Show & Tell

8:00 a.m.

-JC & Mercedes want to know who has the best personalized license plate

-Mercedes and & JC disagree on “the more the merrier”

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube