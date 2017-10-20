What’s Trending on Friday, October 20th, 2017

#Playboy

§ Playboy makes history with its first transgender Playmate.

§ Ines Rau, a 26-year-old French born fashion model, is Miss November 2017.

§ In an interview with Playboy, she said her decision to publicly reveal she was transgender was not something she took lightly.

§ She said, “You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it.”

§ She has a history with Playboy, before becoming an official Playmate, she was featured in a pictorial three years ago when she first began her career.

#Mushrooms

§ Study shows that if you want to feel fuller longer you should eat mushrooms!

§ Eating mushrooms for breakfast can be more filling over morning meals that contain meat, which can lead to the decrease in overall calorie consumption necessary for weight loss.

§ Mushrooms also offer a dose of protein and the do so without the potential disease-causing and life-shortening effects of a diet high in animal protein.

§ Individuals that swap mushrooms for meat lost an average of seven pounds of a year, lowered their blood pressure and reduced body fat and waist circumference.

#ThongJeans

§ Japanese designer Thibaut presented his collection at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo.

§ This is the one denim look that caught everyone’s attention.

§ You won’t believe it unless you see it…it’s on our Facebook page.

§ The model is wearing what’s being labeled as “thong jeans.”

§ The highly-distressed pair isn’t out yet but it’s basically a denim waistband, denim legs on the sides only and a strip of material on the backside.

#SportsEquinox

§ If you’re a sports fan, yesterday was one of the greatest days of the year for you.

§ It was the 17th time in history that NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL had games on the same day.

§ They call it a “sports equinox.”

§ It could happen again this year on Oct. 29th IF Game 5 of the World Series takes place.

§ But even if that does happen, last nights was the only one this season with the added bonus of college football…making last night a super equinox!