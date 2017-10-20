Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Friday, October 20th, 2017

By Mercedes
November 2015 issues of Playboy magazine are seen on the shelf of a bookstore in Bethesda, Maryland on October 13, 2015. Playboy said Tuesday it will stop publishing nude photos in its iconic magazine for men, throwing in the towel in the face of rampant online pornography. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

What’s Trending on Friday, October 20th, 2017

 

#Playboy

§ Playboy makes history with its first transgender Playmate.

§ Ines Rau, a 26-year-old French born fashion model, is Miss November 2017.

§ In an interview with Playboy, she said her decision to publicly reveal she was transgender was not something she took lightly.

§ She said, “You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it.”

§ She has a history with Playboy, before becoming an official Playmate, she was featured in a pictorial three years ago when she first began her career.

 

#Mushrooms

§ Study shows that if you want to feel fuller longer you should eat mushrooms!

§ Eating mushrooms for breakfast can be more filling over morning meals that contain meat, which can lead to the decrease in overall calorie consumption necessary for weight loss.

§ Mushrooms also offer a dose of protein and the do so without the potential disease-causing and life-shortening effects of a diet high in animal protein.

§ Individuals that swap mushrooms for meat lost an average of seven pounds of a year, lowered their blood pressure and reduced body fat and waist circumference.

 

#ThongJeans

§ Japanese designer Thibaut presented his collection at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo.

§ This is the one denim look that caught everyone’s attention.

§ You won’t believe it unless you see it…it’s on our Facebook page.

§ The model is wearing what’s being labeled as “thong jeans.”

§ The highly-distressed pair isn’t out yet but it’s basically a denim waistband, denim legs on the sides only and a strip of material on the backside.

 

#SportsEquinox

§ If you’re a sports fan, yesterday was one of the greatest days of the year for you.

§ It was the 17th time in history that NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL had games on the same day.

§ They call it a “sports equinox.”

§ It could happen again this year on Oct. 29th IF Game 5 of the World Series takes place.

§ But even if that does happen, last nights was the only one this season with the added bonus of college football…making last night a super equinox!

