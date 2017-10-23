Cheers To Chocolate Giveaway

EASTERSEALS NEVADA PRESENTS

CHEERS TO CHOCOLATE

Las Vegas’ most mouth-watering fundraising event is back with their 7th Annual “Cheers to Chocolate” to benefit Easterseals Nevada. Chocolate connoisseurs, foodies, and lovers of vino can delight in a variety of culinary treats, cocktails, and wine. Notable restaurants and sweet shops from around the Las Vegas Valley will gather at the District in Henderson for an evening of fun and fundraising. While listening to the sounds of local music artists, guests can also bid on an assortment of silent auction items including entertainment packages, beauty baskets, jewelry, art, dining experiences and more. Ages 21 and up.