What’s Trending on Monday, October 23rd, 2017

#JustinTimberlake

§ He’s confirmed the news that we told you about weeks ago…he will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

§ He made the announcement in a skit that he posted with his pal, Jimmy Fallon.

§ The performance will come 14 years after his controversial appearance with Janet Jackson as 90 million people watched him reveal her breast.

§ This year’s Super Bowl is on February 4, 2018.

#SweetSpouse

§ Study shows that 60% of people wish their partner was sweeter to them.

§ Women were 47% more likely than men to want more kindness from their significant other.

§ A quarter of those studies said that it’s not just their partner that needs to be sweeter but that their relationship lacks enough sweet and tender moments.

§ The results also showed that one out of every five people in relationships admitted to being regularly driven to jealousy by other couples who seemingly have the perfect relationship.

#PreciousMoments

§ Remember those cute, pastel porcelain figurines that your parents or grandparents had in their home…especially in the 80s? Now they could be worth big bucks?

§ Precious Moments memorabilia is currently going for as much as $2000 at auction.

§ The most sought-after and valuable figurine is one of the original 21 Precious Moments collectibles released in 1979: a sculpture of a girl pulling a car full of spaniels while holding a sign that says “FREE PuPPies” called “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver.”

§ It originally retailed for $15 but is now regularly selling on eBay for around $200 and has had auction valuations in excess of $2000.

#MagnumPI

§ A reboot of the famous Tom Selleck detective drama from the 80s is in the works.

§ CBS is updating the series to follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills as a private investigator.

§ The reboot has already been given a “pilot production commitment” from CBS.

§ Tom Selleck is currently under contract with the CBS drama “Blue Bloods,” so insiders say it is very likely that he will be a lock for the show.

§ The original ran for eight seasons in the 80s.