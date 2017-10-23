What’s Trending on Monday, October 23rd, 2017
#JustinTimberlake
§ He’s confirmed the news that we told you about weeks ago…he will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this year.
§ He made the announcement in a skit that he posted with his pal, Jimmy Fallon.
§ The performance will come 14 years after his controversial appearance with Janet Jackson as 90 million people watched him reveal her breast.
§ This year’s Super Bowl is on February 4, 2018.
#SweetSpouse
§ Study shows that 60% of people wish their partner was sweeter to them.
§ Women were 47% more likely than men to want more kindness from their significant other.
§ A quarter of those studies said that it’s not just their partner that needs to be sweeter but that their relationship lacks enough sweet and tender moments.
§ The results also showed that one out of every five people in relationships admitted to being regularly driven to jealousy by other couples who seemingly have the perfect relationship.
#PreciousMoments
§ Remember those cute, pastel porcelain figurines that your parents or grandparents had in their home…especially in the 80s? Now they could be worth big bucks?
§ Precious Moments memorabilia is currently going for as much as $2000 at auction.
§ The most sought-after and valuable figurine is one of the original 21 Precious Moments collectibles released in 1979: a sculpture of a girl pulling a car full of spaniels while holding a sign that says “FREE PuPPies” called “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver.”
§ It originally retailed for $15 but is now regularly selling on eBay for around $200 and has had auction valuations in excess of $2000.
#MagnumPI
§ A reboot of the famous Tom Selleck detective drama from the 80s is in the works.
§ CBS is updating the series to follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills as a private investigator.
§ The reboot has already been given a “pilot production commitment” from CBS.
§ Tom Selleck is currently under contract with the CBS drama “Blue Bloods,” so insiders say it is very likely that he will be a lock for the show.
§ The original ran for eight seasons in the 80s.