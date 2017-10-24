NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

Mercedes in the Morning Show #623

By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, One Chip Challenge, Paqui, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC talk about what would be in their personal haunted house

7:00 a.m.
-JC thinks his hair stylist’s job doubles as a therapist sometimes
-Mercedes had an interesting run in with a naked person

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & Jocelyn take on the “One Chip Challenge”
-JC & Mercedes put together a Mercedes in the Morning show soundtrack

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from JC Fernandez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live