Mercedes in the Morning Show #623

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC talk about what would be in their personal haunted house

7:00 a.m.

-JC thinks his hair stylist’s job doubles as a therapist sometimes

-Mercedes had an interesting run in with a naked person

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & Jocelyn take on the “One Chip Challenge”

-JC & Mercedes put together a Mercedes in the Morning show soundtrack

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube