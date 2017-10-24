NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

U2 Perform ‘Ordinary Love’ Unplugged In Brazil

The current political climate has caused the delay of the band's next record.
By Annie Reuter

U2 are set to release their 14th studio album Songs of Experience later this year. In promotion of the album, the Irish rockers visited Brazilian TV show Fantástico on Sunday (Oct. 22), where they discussed the project and performed 2013’s “Ordinary Love” atop a building, the picturesque São Paulo skyline visible behind them.

During the interview, the band said the current political climate caused the album’s delay. “For me, I had to make it very personal,” Bono told Fantástico host Alvaro Pereira Junior.

Check out the acoustic performance of “Ordinary Love” below:

