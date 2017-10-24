What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 24th, 2017

#ChristmasCreep

§ Christmas is two months away and a lot of big box retailers are already getting into the holiday spirit but Target pledges to honor Halloween.

§ And they will not skip over Thanksgiving when Halloween is over, as they promise to embrace each holiday.

§ Customers complained about Christmas coming too early at their stores so they decided to give buyers what they asked for…Christmas will stay in the back of the store until after Thanksgiving.

§ They seem to be taking a few notes from Nordstrom…they decided years ago that they will not deck the halls until after Thanksgiving.

#BabyBrain

§ Study shows that “Baby Brain” makes women better moms.

§ There’s an upside to New Mom Brain! Through MRI’s scientists found that areas of gray matter concentration changed vastly from pre-pregnancy to post.

§ In fact, researchers say they can tell a mom from a non-mom just by looking at any woman’s brain scan.

§ Gray matter is a type of brain tissue that is associated with the ease of accessing certain information…with moms, it helps in reading facial expressions, non-verbal cues and empathy!

§ All things that make someone an awesome mom.

#TaylorSwift

§ Are you ready for it? A new Taylor Swift music video will debut this Thursday and the pop star is giving fans a taste into her foray into science fiction.

§ She posted a series of trailer clips to IG yesterday for her new video to the song “Ready for it.”

§ She’s wearing a black hooded cloak for some of the video but in other parts she channels a cyborg in a nude bodysuit…see the clips on our Facebook page.

#JanetJackson

§ Whether or not Janet Jackson will guest with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl halftime show is unclear, but she’s open to it.

§ Sources say that she has not been approached by Timberlake or anyone from his team to join him onstage.

§ But they say if they do reach out, she would perform with him again in a minute.

§ The NFL said there is no ban on her but they will not comment on speculation regarding potential guests…there may be no guests.

§ There is still speculation that NSYNC will reunite for the show.