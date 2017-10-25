Mercedes in the Morning Show #624

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC is afraid of a non-scary scary character

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes made a Las Vegas confession to someone from out out of town

-JC was brought to tears because of something Mercedes did

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes wants to know your take on sports t-shirts in family professional photos

-Mercedes knows people who don’t bring their job/profession home with them

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube