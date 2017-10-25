NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

What's Trending on Wednesday, October 24th, 2017

By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

 

#WorldSeries

§ Last night was Game 1 of the World Series as the Houston Astros took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

§ The Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1.

§ It was the hottest postseason game in baseball history…with the first pitch going out at 103 degrees.

§ Game Two is happening tonight in LA again at 5:09pm on FOX.

§ Last night’s game was only 2 hours and 28 minutes, which is SHORT in baseball. The shortest game since Game 4 of the ’92 World Series.

§ New research shows the average MLB playoff game is now more than 3 ½ hours long.

 

#WinterBirths

§ Study shows that women who give birth in the winter are less likely to have postpartum depression.

§ The study also found a link between the mother’s body mass index and the gestational age of the baby.

§ Mothers who have a higher BMI are more likely to suffer and the longer the baby has stayed in utero, the less likely a mother is to have postpartum difficulties.

§ Researchers note that these are significant findings, as some of these things can be controlled, decreasing your chances of suffering from PPD.

 

#JeffreyDeanMorgan

§ He plays Negan on “The Walking Dead” and he is speaking out about Ben Affleck’s apology to his wife, Hilarie Burton.

§ Earlier this month, Burton shared how she “had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” in reference to an old video which allegedly shows Affleck groping her during an appearance on MTV’s TRL in 2003.

§ Affleck took to Twitter to acknowledge that he had “acted inappropriately” towards the former “One Tree Hill” star and apologized.

§ At “The Walking Dead” 100th episode celebration on Sunday, Morgan said how proud he is of his wife and that he was glad that Affleck apologized.

 

#LadyGaga

§ Lady Gaga fans are upset about the latest tribute to the pop superstar that was unveiled at a museum in Lima, Peru.

§ The figure replicates the infamous meat dress Gaga rocked at the 2010 MTV VMAs, but when the images began hitting social media, users called the creation “an alien cockroach” and a bad “Donatella Versace” lookalike.

§ She has several wax figures, notably at Madame Tussauds locations around the world, including here in Las Vegas.

