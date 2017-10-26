What’s Trending on Thursday, October 26th, 2017

#Moana

§ One mom in Brooklyn is causing quite a stir for her comments about dressing up as a popular Disney character for Halloween.

§ Writer Sachi Feris published a now-viral article last month titled, “Moana, Elsa, and Halloween” about why she wouldn’t let her daughter dress up as the Polynesian princess.

§ In a conversation about cultural appropriation with her 5-year-old daughter, she said, “Moana is based on real history and a real group of people…if we are going to dress up a real person. We have to make sure we are doing it in a way that is respectful. Otherwise, it is like we are making fun of someone else’s culture.”

§ Last year her daughter dressed as Elsa from “Frozen,” which she felt comfortable with because “Elsa is an imaginary or made-up character. A child whose family is Polynesian could dress up using that type of traditional clothing but Moana’s culture is not our culture.”

#SelenaGomez

§ It has finally arrived after being teased…the collaboration between Selena Gomez and Mashmello.

§ It seems like the singer has brought out a new side of herself.

§ The track opens dark and gloomy as she sings about a “heavy blue,” throwing us back to that teaser image she released when the song was first announced.

§ The buildup of the bridge is almost country-pop but the hook is all Marshmello.

§ She said the song’s lyrics mirror feelings and experiences she was going through when she recorded the song.

#Meditation

§ Study shows that meditation can improve your dating life.

§ eHarmony members that used a meditation app called “Stop, Breathe & Think” were viewed on the dating site more by their matches.

§ They were also more successful in communicating with their matches compared to non-meditators.

§ Why? Experts think maybe meditators are more in touch with their own thoughts and feelings and may know what they’re looking for.

§ They may also be more open to communicating since they are already focused on taking care of themselves, so now they can focus on their relationships.