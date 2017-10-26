NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

What’s Trending on Thursday, October 26th, 2017

By Mercedes
Filed Under: Cultural Appropriation, halloween, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, meditation, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Moana, Podcast, Selena Gomez, What's Trending
Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images

What’s Trending on Thursday, October 26th, 2017

 

#Moana

§ One mom in Brooklyn is causing quite a stir for her comments about dressing up as a popular Disney character for Halloween.

§ Writer Sachi Feris published a now-viral article last month titled, “Moana, Elsa, and Halloween” about why she wouldn’t let her daughter dress up as the Polynesian princess.

§ In a conversation about cultural appropriation with her 5-year-old daughter, she said, “Moana is based on real history and a real group of people…if we are going to dress up a real person. We have to make sure we are doing it in a way that is respectful. Otherwise, it is like we are making fun of someone else’s culture.”

§ Last year her daughter dressed as Elsa from “Frozen,” which she felt comfortable with because “Elsa is an imaginary or made-up character. A child whose family is Polynesian could dress up using that type of traditional clothing but Moana’s culture is not our culture.”

 

#SelenaGomez

§ It has finally arrived after being teased…the collaboration between Selena Gomez and Mashmello.

§ It seems like the singer has brought out a new side of herself.

§ The track opens dark and gloomy as she sings about a “heavy blue,” throwing us back to that teaser image she released when the song was first announced.

§ The buildup of the bridge is almost country-pop but the hook is all Marshmello.

§ She said the song’s lyrics mirror feelings and experiences she was going through when she recorded the song.

 

#Meditation

§ Study shows that meditation can improve your dating life.

§ eHarmony members that used a meditation app called “Stop, Breathe & Think” were viewed on the dating site more by their matches.

§ They were also more successful in communicating with their matches compared to non-meditators.

§ Why? Experts think maybe meditators are more in touch with their own thoughts and feelings and may know what they’re looking for.

§ They may also be more open to communicating since they are already focused on taking care of themselves, so now they can focus on their relationships.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live