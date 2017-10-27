Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant

By Robyn Collins

Pop superstar Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raísa sat down with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie for their first interview following a life-changing kidney transplant operation. Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez over the summer.

“My kidneys were just done,” she said in the interview, which airs Monday and Tuesday on TODAY. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it.”

Gomez has publicly battled lupus for the past two years. The autoimmune disease can attack the kidneys and as well more of the body’s organs.

When Guthrie asked if the singer believed Francia saved her life, she replied, “Yes, because she did.”

Check out a touching snippet from the interview below: