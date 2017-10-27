What’s Trending on Friday, October 27th, 2017

#VegasGoldenKnights

§ The Golden Knights are celebrating Nevada Day with a matinee game today!

§ Our team will wear white jerseys at home for the first time during today’s 3pm game against the Colorado Avalanche.

§ They invite students and families who have the day off for a great afternoon of hockey at the T-Mobile Arena.

§ They’ll also have a limited dumber of lower level tickets for the Nevada Day game starting at the special price of $70.20 by going to their site vegasgoldenknights.com.

§ We’ll have Vegas Golden Knights announcer and former player Shane “The Sheriff” Hnidy on the show to talk about this amazing season and today’s game.

#TrickOrTreating

§ How old is too old to trick-or-treat on Halloween?

§ The answers vary but one town in Canada has drawn a hard line with a bylaw announced in September that bans anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating and hits any rule-breakers with a $200 fine.

§ In the U.S., most teens stop between the ages of 12-16 but most people say they’re ok with older kids going out, so long as they’re in a costume and they’re polite.

§ Most people agree, though, that the younger kids get priority.

#AlbertEinstein

§ Money can’t buy happiness but $1.56 million can buy Albert Einstein’s happiness theory.

§ Two notes written by the famous physicist recently sold for well above their expected value at an auction house.

§ During a trip to Japan in 1922 to receive the Nobel prize in physics, he wrote notes on how to live a fulfilling life while staying at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

§ When a messenger delivered something to his room, Einstein game him two of the autographed notes, because he didn’t have a tip available.

§ Eisnstein said the notes could be worth more than a tip one day.

§ He was right.

§ One note (in German) translates to “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.” That note was expected to sell somewhere before $5k-$8k but instead went for $1.56 million after a bidding war.

§ The second note which read “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” sold for $240k, far above it’s estimated value between $4k-$6k.