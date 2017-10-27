Win Tickets To Not So Silent Night

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson & All Time Low

This week, listen to Mix 94.1 to win tickets to Mercedes in the Mornings’ Not So Silent Night 2017 featuring Kelly Clarkson and special guests All Time Low and Secondhand Serenade. Not So Silent Night 2017 takes place at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sun., Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35.80 at http://www.axs.com, but if you listen to Mix 94.1 this week, you can win tickets to be there at one of the greatest Not So Silent Nights EVER! Not So Silent Night 2017 is sponsored by Findlay Chevrolet and Aaron Lelah Jewelers.

