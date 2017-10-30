Ed Sheeran Reschedules Tour Dates After Bike Accident

By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran left fans disappointed when a bicycle accident derailed his Divide Tour, but the Irish hitmaker is on the mend and announced rescheduled dates in three Asian cities. He will return to the Philippines on April 8 and play three make-up concerts in Japan. However, fans in other destinations will not be so lucky.

“A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards,” Sheeran said in a statement. “Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year.”

Fans in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia will have to wait for a chance to see Sheeran live in concert.

“I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this.”

Here’s a full list of rescheduled (and canceled) dates on the Divide Tour, via NME:

RESCHEDULED SHOWS (New dates):

April 8 Manila Mall of Asia Concert Grounds

April 11 Osaka Osaka-Jo Hall

April 13 Tokyo Nippon Budokan

April 14 Tokyo Nippon Budokan

CANCELLED SHOWS:

Oct 22 Taipei Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall

Oct 29 Seoul Olympic Park: The 88 Garden

Nov 4 Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Nov 5 Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

Nov 9 Jakarta Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Ed broke his wrist and elbow when a vehicle collided with his bike in London earlier this month.