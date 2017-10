Mercedes in the Morning wants to recognize the amazing teachers that go above and beyond for their students in our city by honoring one lucky teacher each month as the “Teacher of the Month”.

This month’s Teacher of the Month is Mrs. Steffanich, a first grade teacher from Frank J. Lamping Elementary School in Henderson, NV. According to her student, Kylie, she is the best teacher. Kylie’s dad Jimmy says “Mrs. Lamping goes above and beyond